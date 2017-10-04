Oprah Winfrey Has An Emotional Moment With Ellen DeGeneres Over The Las Vegas Shooting: 'I Feel The Ache We All Feel'

This will make fans miss The Oprah Winfrey Show so much!!

Oprah Winfrey sat down with Ellen DeGeneres for Wednesday's episode of the comedian's talk show, and she basically stole the spotlight!

There to promote her new line of food, O, That's Good!, the media mogul also got serious for an emotional moment with the audience to talk the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Related: Marriage Simply Is NOT For Oprah!

She confessed:

"I feel the soul of the nation. I feel the ache we all feel. As the names are coming out and you get to see who they are by name, I speak their names out loud in thoughtful prayer. I think this is a time for all of us to appreciate the ordinary."

Wise words from the inspiring star!

The 63-year-old also attempted to lighten the mood with video of her pure reaction to seeing bald eagles in Alaska!

Watch (below), and be sure to check out Oprah and Ellen surprise a fan at the grocery store by going home with her to cook for her!

Tags: bald eagle, ellen degeneres, funny, las vegas shooting, mass shooting, oprah winfrey, the ellen show