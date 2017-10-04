Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Sex & The City Vegas Demi Lovato Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Funny >> Oprah Winfrey Has An Emotional Moment With Ellen DeGeneres Over The Las Vegas Shooting: 'I Feel The Ache We All Feel'

Oprah Winfrey Has An Emotional Moment With Ellen DeGeneres Over The Las Vegas Shooting: 'I Feel The Ache We All Feel'

10/04/2017 11:17 AM ET | Filed under: Oprah WinfreyEllen DeGeneresFunny

This will make fans miss The Oprah Winfrey Show so much!!

Oprah Winfrey sat down with Ellen DeGeneres for Wednesday's episode of the comedian's talk show, and she basically stole the spotlight!

There to promote her new line of food, O, That's Good!, the media mogul also got serious for an emotional moment with the audience to talk the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Related: Marriage Simply Is NOT For Oprah!

She confessed:

"I feel the soul of the nation. I feel the ache we all feel. As the names are coming out and you get to see who they are by name, I speak their names out loud in thoughtful prayer. I think this is a time for all of us to appreciate the ordinary."

Wise words from the inspiring star!

The 63-year-old also attempted to lighten the mood with video of her pure reaction to seeing bald eagles in Alaska!

Watch (below), and be sure to check out Oprah and Ellen surprise a fan at the grocery store by going home with her to cook for her!

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
These Nightmare Bachelorette Party Stories Are Just Awful!
The Best Kris Jenner Memes To Ever Grace The Internet!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Are Planning For IVF In The Coming Months In Hopes Of Baby No. 2!
Next story »
Celine Dion Hesitantly Returns To Las Vegas Stage & Donates Concert Proceeds To Shooting Victims — Watch Here
See All Comments