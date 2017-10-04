Prince Harry's 'Down-To-Earth' Nature Is How He Won Over GF Meghan Markle's Mom — Details HERE!

Meghan Markle has got a real life Prince Charming on her hands!!

How do we know this?? Well, thanks to recent reports, we've learned all about how Prince Harry won over the Suits actress' mother. *Swoon*

According to Us Weekly, the couple ventured to El Lay back in the summer of 2016 so that Prince George's uncle could meet Miz Markle's momma, Doria Ragland. One source dished to the mag:

"She was bowled over by how down-to-earth and humble he is. Doria is very much a people's person and so isn't impressed by someone putting on airs and graces, and thankfully that couldn't be further from Harry's personality."

Like Meghan and Doria, we honestly couldn't love Harry more.

Apparently, the ginger prince is VVV protective of his lady's mother. In fact, when news of Harry and Meghan's relationship first made headlines, Prince Charles' son "opened the lines to one of his top aides" so "Doria could be navigated through the crazy world of being in the public eye."

What a good chap. And, clearly, the 33-year-old enjoys having Ragland around as it's said he insisted that Doria attend his third Invictus Games in Toronto. The insider added:

"He thought it was an opportunity for them to celebrate a special moment."

Awwwwww. Not to mention, it's a good thing that Harry's won over Doria as engagement rumors have continued to swirl about. One pal close to the twosome told the publication that the proposal may've already happened. The confidant spilled:

"I think it's already happened but they're holding the news back until she has finished on Suits… I've never seen them happier. It's amazing."

This would explain why Harry and Meghan have been more willing to show PDA these days. Squeeeee!

