Date Night Deets! Sam Smith & Brandon Flynn Enjoyed A Broadway Show After KISSING In NYC!

10/04/2017 9:23 PM ET

Sounds like a good date to us!

As we reported, on Tuesday, Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn were spotted kissing and holding hands in Greenwich Village, basically confirming their relationship.

Later that night, the singer and the 13 Reasons Why actor went and saw Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway!

According to US Weekly, the previous night, the two lovebirds grabbed dinner with friends at NYC's Catch restaurant. An eyewitness said:

"They were low key… But enjoyed a romantic evening with their friends."

While the new couple haven't officially confirmed their fling, they aren't hiding it either. A source explains:

"Obviously, they haven't publicized their relationship on their social media accounts… But they also aren't afraid to show some PDA."

We're rooting for you, Sam and Brandon!

