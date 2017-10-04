Grab the popcorn, the show is just getting started!

Ever since we found out about Scott Disick dating 19-year-old Sofia Richie we have been dying to hear what the teen's famous father, Lionel Richie, thinks of the relationship.

Related: Scott Disick And Sofia Spotted Getting Hot & Heavy At Beach In Mexico!

When UsWeekly caught up with the new American Idol host, they asked if the news of his daughter dating a 34-year-old father of three (whose job is basically attending parties) shocked him.

Hilariously, the Hello singer said:

[Image via Hugh Dillon/Judy Eddy/FayesVision/WENN.]