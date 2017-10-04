We've Been Waiting For This! Lionel Richie Finally Says What He Thinks Of Scott Disick Dating His Teenage Daughter!

Grab the popcorn, the show is just getting started!

Ever since we found out about Scott Disick dating 19-year-old Sofia Richie we have been dying to hear what the teen's famous father, Lionel Richie, thinks of the relationship.

When UsWeekly caught up with the new American Idol host, they asked if the news of his daughter dating a 34-year-old father of three (whose job is basically attending parties) shocked him.

Hilariously, the Hello singer said:

"Have I been in shock?! I'm the dad, come on."

Such a dad answer. As was his response when asked if he was at least happy for the new couple:

"I'm scared to death, are you kidding me?"

Ha! That's about what we'd expect. If anything, it's on the chill side!

Luckily for Lord Disick, Lionel is a very cool customer.

How would YOUR father have reacted if you told him you were dating a 34-year-old at 19??

