'It Feels Like A Toxic Relationship': Kim Cattrall Says She Doesn't Speak To ANY Of Her Sex And The City Costars!

Kim Cattrall may not be saying exactly why she doesn't want to make Sex and the City 3 — but we feel like she's telling us.

Know what we mean?

Thanks to DailyMail.com, we have more of her candid interview with Piers Morgan, and it's not painting a pretty picture of her relationship with her costars.

After reigniting her long-rumored feud with Sarah Jessica Parker, only publicly this time, the woman who once was Samantha Jones made it clear she isn't chummy with Kristin Davis or Cynthia Nixon either.

She explained:

"They all have children and I am ten years older and since specifically the series ended I have been spending most of my time outside of New York so I don't see them. The common ground that we had was the series and the series is over."

Did she mention SATC is over? Just twist that knife, why don't ya?

Kim says she has no idea when she even spoke to any of her costars last — something she thinks is a little messed up considering they supposedly want her back so much. She explains:

"And that's another thing that's really disappointing is that nobody ever picks up the phone and tries to contact you and say, 'how you doing?' That would have been the way to handle it. And usually what happens in a healthy relationship is that someone, or a transaction for a job in my business, is that someone says, 'Are you available?' and you say 'yes' and 'here's the job' and you say 'yes but thank you very much but I'm sort of over here right now but thank you very much' and that person turns to you and they say 'That's great, good luck to you, I wish you the best.' That's not what happened here, this is, it feels like a toxic relationship."

Oof.

Did they really not even call her? Sounds like the bad feelings might go both ways…

Kim can say all day long she's making decisions "for me, not my career," but it really seems like the reason it's right for her is because she doesn't want to get the band back together.

"There is genuine affection and there has been over the years. This is extenuating circumstances and in the past I've felt, wow, especially with the fans I don't want to in any shape or form ruin an ideal of it, because it does stand for empowerment and it does stand for women sticking up for each other, but not always."

Right. Women should stick up for each other. But not always. Basically what the show was about.

If you take away anything from this rare long interview, it's that Kim is DONE with SatC for good. She states definitively:

"Me playing her, that I can assure you will never happen. For me it's over, it's over with no regrets, I just wish that Sarah had been nicer."

What do YOU think of this behind-the-scenes drama?

Is it just about the movie? Or has it always been worse than they let on??

