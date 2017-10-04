Home Videos Photos Shop
Las Vegas Shooter's Girlfriend Was 'Sent Away' To The Philippines Before Attack, According To Her Sisters

Las Vegas Shooter's Girlfriend Was 'Sent Away' To The Philippines Before Attack, According To Her Sisters

10/04/2017

Marilou Danley

More details have emerged regarding Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley.

According to an interview with Danley's sisters on CNN affiliate Seven Network Australia, Stephen sent Marilou away on a trip to the Philippines before carrying out the attack that took at least 59 lives and injured hundreds of others.

One of the sisters said Marilou was completely in the dark about Stephen's plans:

"I know that she don't know anything as well, like us. She was sent away. She was away so that she will be not there to interfere with what he's planning. In that sense, I thank him for sparing my sister's life. [Marilou was] really in love with Steve."

The other sibling said Marilou, who was met by the FBI in Los Angeles on Tuesday, "didn't even know that she was going to the Philippines, until Steve said, 'Marilou, I found you a cheap ticket to the Philippines.'"

She is now being questioned as a "person of interest" who can hopefully shed some light on the motivations behind Paddock's mass murder.

Interestingly enough, reports claim Paddock transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Philippines in the days before opening fire on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival from his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.

