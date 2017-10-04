Steven Tyler Offers A Health Update To Address The Heart Attack & Seizure Rumors

Steven Tyler is addressing the seizure reports surrounding his health after it was revealed Aerosmith would be cutting their South America tour short due to his "unexpected medical issues."

Making a statement on the band's site this week, he wrote:

"It breaks my heart to have left this tour early. The band has never played better. Just watch the 100,000 people at Rock in Rio. I give you all an A+ for creative speculations, but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure (unless Joe Perry is taking a rippin' lead.) Sorry to have cut the tour short, but I had to have a procedure that only my doc in the states could perform. We've been to Tel Aviv, to Russia, to Rio, and all the in between. I guess it's true what they say…'that life's a pisser when eu're a peein.'"

Whatever the mystery procedure was, we're wishing him a speedy recovery!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN.]

