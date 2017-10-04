Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Sex & The City Vegas Demi Lovato Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Steven Tyler, Health, Body >> Steven Tyler Offers A Health Update To Address The Heart Attack & Seizure Rumors

Steven Tyler Offers A Health Update To Address The Heart Attack & Seizure Rumors

10/04/2017 11:47 AM ET | Filed under: Steven TylerHealthBody

Steven Tyler is clearing the air!

Steven Tyler is addressing the seizure reports surrounding his health after it was revealed Aerosmith would be cutting their South America tour short due to his "unexpected medical issues."

Related: Tom Petty Fans Mourn The Late Singer

Making a statement on the band's site this week, he wrote:

"It breaks my heart to have left this tour early. The band has never played better. Just watch the 100,000 people at Rock in Rio. I give you all an A+ for creative speculations, but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure (unless Joe Perry is taking a rippin' lead.) Sorry to have cut the tour short, but I had to have a procedure that only my doc in the states could perform. We've been to Tel Aviv, to Russia, to Rio, and all the in between. I guess it's true what they say…'that life's a pisser when eu're a peein.'"

Whatever the mystery procedure was, we're wishing him a speedy recovery!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Celebs Who Should Start Their Own Workout Empires!
The Sexiest Shots Celebs Have Shared!
Celebs Who've Been Candid About IVF!
Fireworks, Food, & Fun -- Celebs Celebrate The Fourth Of July!
Ariel Winter's Sexiest Instagram Snaps!
Baywatch Babes! Celebs Who Love To Rock The Iconic Swimsuit!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Boy Bands Are Dancing Again In 2017! Watch Prettymuch's TRL Performance Of Would You Mind!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Rex Tillerson, Trump’s Secretary of State, Reaffirms Support for President After Reports He Called Trump A 'Moron'
See All Comments