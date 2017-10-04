Kim Cattrall may not be saying exactly why she doesn't want to make Sex and the City 3 -- but we feel like she's telling us.

Thanks to DailyMail.com, we have more of her candid interview with Piers Morgan, and it's not painting a pretty picture of her relationship with her costars.

After reigniting her long-rumored feud with Sarah Jessica Parker, only publicly this time, the woman who once was Samantha Jones made it clear she isn't chummy with Kristin Davis or Cynthia Nixon either.

She explained:

