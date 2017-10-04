U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy allegedly doesn't believe anyone except his mistress should be able to have the choice get an abortion.
According to some really juicy scoop from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the vocally anti-abortion congressman from Pennsylvania asked his extramarital girlfriend, Shannon Edwards, to terminate her pregnancy earlier this year.
In case you missed it, Murphy admitted to having an affair with a married 32-year-old woman after it was revealed that the Republican politician was expected to be deposed in the couple's divorce.
He said in a statement last month:
"Last year I became involved in an affair with a personal friend. This is nobody's fault but my own, and I offer no excuses. To the extent that there should be any blame in this matter, it falls solely upon me. I ask the media to respect the privacy of my family. They have done nothing wrong and deserve to be left alone."
Now, documents have surfaced containing text messages that purport to show Edwards calling out Murphy for posting anti-abortion messages on his office's Facebook page — when he urged her to consider that very option during her pregnancy scare.
She wrote him after seeing a social media post accusing America of "discarding and disregarding the most vulnerable" for allowing abortions past 20 weeks' gestation, saying:
"You have zero issue posting your pro-life stance all over the place when you had no issue asking me to abort our unborn child just last week when we thought that was one of the options."
He allegedly wrote back:
"I get what you say about my March for life messages. I've never written them. Staff does them. I read them and winced. I told staff don't write any more. I will."
We're sure the Family Research Council, LifePAC, and the House Pro-Life Caucus (all of which he is affiliated with) won't be too happy to hear about this!
Hey, Tim, quick question — if your mistress can get an abortion, why can't millions of other American women have the right to make that same decision for themselves? Asshole.
[Image via Facebook.]
