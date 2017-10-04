Twitter Can't Get Enough Of This Guy Trolling The Equifax Senate Hearings Dressed As Mr. Monopoly!

The Senate Finance Committee questioned Equifax's response to a multiple data breaches on Wednesday, and — let's face it. Financial hearings are boring.
The entire world of finance is made up of technical jargon to keep regular consumers on their heels so those in the know can take advantage of them — so it's hard to understand what they're even being accused of!
But hearings like these are also incredibly important, as they exist to stop regular people from getting cheated. Thankfully someone had a bright idea on how to get everyone to pay attention — they showed up dressed as Mr. Monopoly!
People watching the hearings could not take their eyes off Rich Uncle Pennybags (yes, that's the character's real name) sitting behind former Equifax CEO Richard Smith as he tried to dodge questions like how much extra money they were charging their customers for their bad security.
I definitely want to know more about the plans of this man sitting behind the Equifax CEO in Sen. banking hearing in a monopoly man outfit. pic.twitter.com/dwfukJJTA7
— Hannah Levintova (@H_Lev) October 4, 2017
The groups behind the prank have been identified as Public Citizen and Americans For Financial Reform. In an official release, Public Citizen President Robert Weissman explained:
"Forced arbitration clauses buried in the fine print of take-it-or-leave-it contracts may be the single most important tool that predatory banks, payday lenders, credit card companies and other financial institutions have used to escape accountability for cheating and defrauding consumers…
Forced arbitration gives companies like Wells Fargo and Equifax a monopoly over our system of justice by blocking consumers' access to the courts. The CRA resolution striking down the arbitration rule is a virtual get-out-of-jail-free card for companies engaged in financial scams. It should not pass go."
