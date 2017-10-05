Home Videos Photos Shop
Amber Rose Has The Perfect Response To The Cam Newton Controversy!

Amber Rose Has The Perfect Response To The Cam Newton Controversy!

10/05/2017

In case you haven't heard, Cam Newton made a total ass of himself at a press conference on Wednesday, responding to a female reporter that it was "funny" to hear a woman ask a real football question.

The Carolina Panthers QB has been dragged for the sexist attitude, and rightfully so — he even lost an endorsement deal already.

BUT…

Amber Rose is here to tell you he is not some corner case who somehow magically became casually misogynistic; as she writes on Instagram, "society taught him to think this way his entire life."

Though that does NOT mean she thinks the individual needs to be let off the hook. Read her entire thoughtful post (below):

