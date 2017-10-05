Amber Rose Has The Perfect Response To The Cam Newton Controversy!

In case you haven't heard, Cam Newton made a total ass of himself at a press conference on Wednesday, responding to a female reporter that it was "funny" to hear a woman ask a real football question.

The Carolina Panthers QB has been dragged for the sexist attitude, and rightfully so — he even lost an endorsement deal already.

BUT…

Amber Rose is here to tell you he is not some corner case who somehow magically became casually misogynistic; as she writes on Instagram, "society taught him to think this way his entire life."

Though that does NOT mean she thinks the individual needs to be let off the hook. Read her entire thoughtful post (below):

This is why we need to continue to educate our boys…. let's not get mad at him and understand that society taught him to think this way his entire life. That we as women are not as smart as men, that we are incapable of liking or being knowledgeable about sports because we have a vagina. Truly it is not his fault for thinking this way but unfortunately for him there has to be consequences in order to bring change. Love Always- Captain Save a Hoe ✊🏻✊🏿✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Oct 5, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

