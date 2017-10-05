Ben Affleck Still Seeking Treatment For His Alcohol Addiction

Ben Affleck is taking his recovery seriously!

On Wednesday, the A-lister was spotted arriving at an outpatient treatment center in Los Angeles, seven months from when decided to enter rehab for his alcohol addiction.

A source told Us Weekly:

"Ben looked so happy. He was in such a good mood and looked refreshed."

After it was last reported the actor was spotted buying alcohol with his girlfriend back at the end of July, it sounds like Ben is at least making healthy choices now.

Keep it up!

[Image via Apega/WENN.]

