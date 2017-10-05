Most deleted movie scenes get cut for a reason. But some are so bad we can't understand why they were filmed at all!

For instance, this scene in The Devil Wears Prada that ruined Meryl Streep's perfect performance halfway through! Or the laughable other ending from Titanic.

Then again, sometimes we see a deleted scene that not only fixes a plot hole from the film, it contains MORE shirtless Chris Hemsworth! WTF, Marvel Studios??

Ch-ch-check out our compilation of scenes to see what should have stayed and what should have stayed on the cutting room floor…

CLICK HERE to view "Best & Worst Deleted Scenes From Classic Movies!"

[Image via 20th Century Fox/Marvel.]

Tags: avengers: age of ultron, chris hemsworth, film flickers, meryl streep, nostalgia, the devil wears prada, titanic