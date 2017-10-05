There still might not be any evidence explaining what drove Stephen Paddock to commit domestic terrorism, but he's far from the only Paddock wanted by authorities.

TMZ reports that the Las Vegas shooter's younger brother Bruce Paddock has a warrant out for his arrest that stems one of his laundry list of violations.

As we reported, the 57-year-old has been booked for criminal threats, arson, petty theft, burglary, marijuana, driving on a suspended license, and contempt -- however, an unresolved vandalism misdemeanor still makes Bruce a wanted man in L.A. County.

Related: Vegas Shooter Booked Rooms Overlooking Lollapalooza

After busting up a moving company's property in 2014, Bruce reportedly pled no contest and got 150 hours of community service, but kept trying to get the sentence reduced. When he failed to show for a 2016 court date, the judge

[Image via Twitter.]