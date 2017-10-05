Cam Newton Sacked! Oikos Yogurt Fires QB Over Sexist Comment!

BIG MISTAKE! HUGE! Watch Julia Roberts Act Out Her Entire Filmography In Less Than 10 Minutes!
YASSS!
If you haven't seen the madcap late night bit that is Roll Call, watch as James Corden takes you through an actor's entire filmography in just a matter of minutes.
The latest movie star to act out her own work beside the delightful Brit? Julia Roberts!
We didn't realize how tough this would be until we remembered she's been in a GAZILLION movies!
Ch-ch-check out the video (above) to watch James and Julia jump through Notting Hill, Steel Magnolias, Erin Brockovich, My Best Friend's Wedding, Flatliners, and of course, Pretty Woman.