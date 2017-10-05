Cam Newton Sacked! Oikos Yogurt Fires QB Over Sexist Comment!

We know what you're thinking. Cam Newton is a spokesperson for yogurt??

Well, not anymore.

After laughing about how "funny" it was for there to be a "female" sports reporter asking him strategy questions during a press conference on Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers QB offended women across the nation — including the makers and consumers of Oikos Greek yogurt.

Dannon released the following statement announcing they had cut ties completely with the NFL star:

"We are shocked and disheartened at the behavior and comments of Cam Newton towards Jourdan Rodrigue, which we perceive as sexist and disparaging to all women. It is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to fostering equality and inclusion in every workplace. It's simply not OK to belittle anyone based on gender. We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him."

Damn straight, Dannon!

Something tells us Cam doesn't find this all quite so funny anymore.

