Demi Lovato Continues Her Album Promo By Hitting Up The Today Show — Two Performances & Documentary Talk HERE!

Demi Lovato has been hitting the Tell Me You Love Me promo hard, and on Thursday she stopped by The Today Show to show off her new music and tease snippets from her new documentary, Simply Complicated.

Ch-ch-check out all the juice from her appearance (below)!

Demi singing Sorry Not Sorry:

Tell Me You Love Me performance:

And her interview where she dished about sobriety and her docu release:

