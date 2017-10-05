Donald Trump Puppet Jeff Sessions Calls For LESS Protection Against Transgender Discrimination

Guess Caitlyn Jenner's GOP influence didn't help that much after all…

If you thought from a few offhand comments during the election that Donald Trump would at least be forward-thinking when it came to transgender discrimination, we're pretty sure he blew that out of the water with his ludicrous announcement of a military ban.

But it isn't going to stop there.

Buzzfeed News obtained a memo by Trump's Attorney General Jeff Sessions to his Justice Department staff basically reversing Barack Obama era discrimination protection.

He wrote:

"Title VII's prohibition on sex discrimination encompasses discrimination between men and women but does not encompass discrimination based on gender identity per se, including transgender status."

WHAT??

He elaborated:

"Although federal law, including Title VII, provides various protections to transgender individuals, Title VII does not prohibit discrimination based on gender identity per se. This is a conclusion of law, not policy. As a law enforcement agency, the Department of Justice must interpret Title VII as written by Congress."

So you can't be fired because of what it says on your birth certificate, but you CAN be fired because of your actual gender identity?? That's going to be legal now?!

HOW IS THIS MAN IN CHARGE OF INTERPRETING LAW?!

Notice he says it's not about policy, but make no mistake — this is a directive to his DOJ to allow MORE discrimination.

Sessions can feign adherence to the wording of the law all he wants, but that's total B.S. Just look at what Eric Holder, AG under Obama, wrote about the EXACT SAME LAW in a 2014 memo:

"I have determined that the best reading of Title VII's prohibition of sex discrimination is that it encompasses discrimination based on gender identity, including transgender status. The most straightforward reading of Title VII is that discrimination ‘because of … sex' includes discrimination because an employee's gender identification is as a member of a particular sex, or because the employee is transitioning, or has transitioned, to another sex."

So don't act like your hands are tied, you racist puppet. Just send a memo saying you and your Nazi sympathizing boss hate anyone you don't understand and be done with it.

