We never hear Donald Trump mention his previous wives -- maybe because the new leader of the party of family values doesn't want to be thought of as a misogynist who trades in trophy wives every 15 years or so.

But Ivana Trump, who has a new book called Raising Trump, won't stay silent.

In a new interview airing this weekend on CBS Sunday Morning, the mother of Ivanka Trump spills on everything from her almost ambassadorship to the Czech Republic to her feelings about FLOTUS Melania Trump.

And she says she still talks to the President on a WEEKLY basis!

Ch-ch-check out a sneak peek for more (below):

[Image via CBS/Ben Kriemann/Future Image/WENN.]