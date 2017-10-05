Tyrese Doubles Down, Calls The Rock A 'Clown' And Says He 'Broke Up The Fast Family'

Home Videos Photos Shop
Another Fast & Furious feud that doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon…

First, Tyrese Gibson begged Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson not to do a solo spinoff film that would delay the release of Fast 9.

Then when Universal Pictures DID push back (to April 2020), so did Tyrese, who wrote on Instagram that The Rock had made the franchise all about himself and said derisively that the film would be "another Baywatch."

Now in what he's calling his "last post today" on the matter, the Shame singer straight up says "Dewayne," as he calls him, "broke up the Fast Family" with his actions.

He even says he has "3 years of venting on this clown." Damn!

See Roman taking a big swing at Hobbs (below):

Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family…… Until Dewayne showed up I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn't the ONLY ONE on the movie poster……….. I guess dreams do come true congratulations to @hhgarcia41 and @therock you guys are just amazing you really broke up the #FastFamily I tried to warn you guys… You thought I was hating…… I was simply fighting to keep the family together what makes us great is when you see us all TOGETHER we don't fly solo….. #MyLastPost today….. I got 3 years of venting on this clown - They offered but YOU didn't have to agree with a solo #HobbsMovie #OriginalFastFamily we salute you and stand on your shoulders #VinDiesel #PaulWalker #RobCohen #RomanTej were offered a spin off we TURNED IT DOWN!!!A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Oct 5, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT

[Image via Instagram.]

