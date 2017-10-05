Tyrese Doubles Down, Calls The Rock A 'Clown' And Says He 'Broke Up The Fast Family'

Another Fast & Furious feud that doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon…

First, Tyrese Gibson begged Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson not to do a solo spinoff film that would delay the release of Fast 9.

Then when Universal Pictures DID push back (to April 2020), so did Tyrese, who wrote on Instagram that The Rock had made the franchise all about himself and said derisively that the film would be "another Baywatch."

Now in what he's calling his "last post today" on the matter, the Shame singer straight up says "Dewayne," as he calls him, "broke up the Fast Family" with his actions.

He even says he has "3 years of venting on this clown." Damn!

See Roman taking a big swing at Hobbs (below):

