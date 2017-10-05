A Tearful Eric Church Speaks On Las Vegas Shooting — 'I Saw That Crowd … No Amount Of Bullets Can Take That Away'

This hits hard.

Two nights before the Las Vegas shooting, Eric Church took the stage as Route 91 Harvest Festival's Friday night headliner. By the end of the weekend, a domestic terrorist had opened fire on the same crowd of country fans who cheered for him just days before.

During his performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Wednesday night, the Record Year singer spoke at length about the tragedy — and noted there were two empty seats in the auditorium because two of his fans, Heather and Sonny Melton, were supposed to be in attendance. Sonny died on Sunday saving his wife's life.

Church recalled the energy that filled the Vegas Strip when he jumped down into the crowd during his set:

"I shook everybody's hand and I thanked them for coming. I came back up the left side, saw smiling faces, hands in the air and pictures being taken … 48 hours later, those places where I stood was carnage."

Tearing up, he went on:

"Those are my people. Those are my fans … The reason I'm here tonight is because of Heather Melton, and her husband Sonny who died, and every person that was there. And I'll tell you, I saw that crowd. I saw them with their hands in the hair, with boots in the air, and that moment in time was frozen, and there is no amount of bullets that can take that away."

The 40-year-old also debuted a new song Why Not Me, which he was inspired to write after seeing Heather's interview on CNN about how big of an Eric Church fan her husband was — and how they had tickets for the Opry that very night.

You can watch his tribute and performance (below):

