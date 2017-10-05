Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Sex & The City Miley Demi Lovato Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Celebrity Feuds, Film Flickers, Donald Trump, Sex & The City, Kim Cattrall, Twitter, Piers Morgan, Facebook >> Sex And The City's Evan Handler AKA Harry Calls BS On Kim Cattrall's Interview With Piers Morgan!
Next story »
NeNe Leakes Calls Kim Zolciak & Daugher Brielle Biermann 'Racists' After Roach Video Surfaces!
See All Comments