The man behind the controversy speaks.

As we reported, on Thursday, The New York Times published a shocking report accusing Harvey Weinstein of "decades of sexual harassment," which has led him to reaching "at least eight settlements with women."

Although the movie producer released a statement to the newspaper saying he is "remorseful about the people I hurt and I plan to do right by all of them," his lawyer Charles Harder announced plans for a lawsuit against the Times for publishing "a story that is saturated with false and defamatory statements."

So why is The Weinstein Company co-founder apologizing for his bad behavior, yet suing the newspaper for calling him out on it?

On the same day, Harvey gave an interview to Page Six where he tries clarify the confusion. He said:

