Tyrese Gibson SLAMS Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson 'For Making The Fast And The Furious Franchise About YOU'

Tyrese Gibson is officially pumping the brakes on his friendship with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

As we reported, the Fast and Furious actor begged The Rock not to sign on for a Hobbs spinoff movie because it would severely delay the release of Fast and Furious 9.

Gibson was apparently so desperate to keep this scenario from happening, he made his plea in the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star's Instagram comments.

Well, Gibson's worst nightmare has come true: The Rock signed on for his precious spinoff movie, and the release of Fast 9 has been pushed back — *gasp* — a YEAR!

Needless to say, Ty did not hide his saltiness over the issue. In a post sharing the film's new 2020 release date, the actor severely shaded Johnson for putting himself before the #FastFamily!

He wrote:

"#PSA Congratulations to @TheRockand your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU - And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post - Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah….. it's about #TeamDewayne #3yrswill it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I'm just a passionate film critic"

Damn. He even took a swipe at Baywatch! Why you gotta bring Zac Efron into this??

Clearly, Ty is really upset over all this. But hopefully, he'll feel better now that he's vented all his issues out on social media. That seems to be how the Fast & Furious cast lets out all their pent up aggression.

Ch-ch-check out the actor's full post (below):

Tags: celebrity feuds, dwayne "the rock" johnson, film flickers, instagram, shade