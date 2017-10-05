Home Videos Photos Shop
This Interview With Harrison Ford & Ryan Gosling Is Going To Make You Smile

This Interview With Harrison Ford & Ryan Gosling Is Going To Make You Smile

10/05/2017 12:43 PM ET | Filed under: Film Flickers, Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Funny

no title

This is a true delight.

We could all use a good smile these days — so with that said, we present to you this hilarious interview with Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling conducted by This Morning's Alison Hammond. Bless you, Alison.

The chat was so off-the-cuff, the actors almost completely forget to even promote their new movie Blade Runner 2049! We guess that's what happens when whisky gets involved!

Watch the contagiously funny interview (below)!

[Image via YouTube.]

