This Interview With Harrison Ford & Ryan Gosling Is Going To Make You Smile

Tyrese Gibson is officially pumping the brakes on his friendship with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

As we reported, the Fast and Furious actor begged The Rock not to sign on for a Hobbs spinoff movie because it would severely delay the release of Fast and Furious 9.

Gibson was apparently so desperate to keep this scenario from happening, he made his plea in the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star's Instagram comments.

Well, Gibson's worst nightmare has come true: The Rock signed on for his precious spinoff movie, and the release of Fast 9 has been pushed back -- *gasp* -- a YEAR!

Needless to say, Ty did not hide his saltiness over the issue. In a post sharing the film's new 2020 release date, the actor severely shaded Johnson for putting himself before the #FastFamily!

He wrote:

