Like Harvey Weinstein, These Celebs Have All Been Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

10/05/2017

Harvey Weinstein

Exposed.

According to an explosive report from The New York Times, Harvey Weinstein has allegedly caused "decades of sexual harassment" and has "reached at least eight settlements with women." Ashley Judd even went on the record to accuse Harvey of inappropriate conduct in his Beverly Hills hotel room.

And we're talking about someone who marched in the name of women empowerment and even held campaign events for Hillary Clinton! Misogyny is all around us, people!

The 65-year-old filmmaker joins the list of all these other celebs to be accused of sexual misconduct (below)!

CLICK HERE to view "15 Celebrities Accused Of Sexual Misconduct!"

