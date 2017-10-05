Harvey Weinstein Just So Happens To Be Producing A Docu-Series Based On Harassment Attorney Lisa Bloom's Book!

If you scratch someone's back, they might massage yours.

Amid her multitude of high-profile celebrity legal battles, famed attorney Lisa Bloom is the lawyer advising Harvey Weinstein amid the explosive New York Times exposé detailing his "decades of sexual harassment."

Interestingly enough, she's also on The Weinstein Company's payroll for an upcoming docu-series based on her book! Oh?

Earlier this year, Bloom revealed her 2014 book Suspicion Nation: The Inside Story of the Trayvon Martin Injustice would be used as source material for the six-part docu-series Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story.

Related: Harvey To Sue The Times Over Bombshell Exposé!

The series, produced by JAY-Z and The Weinstein Co., was picked up in April to help launch Paramount Network, which is rebranding from Spike TV in January 2018.

This series might shed some light as to why Bloom was so quick to defend Weinstein after the Times reported decades worth of sexual harassment allegations made against him.

It also makes a little more sense as to why the mega-producer randomly compared his atonement to the accusations to JAY's confessions in 4:44.

Do U think Harvey is just, as Bloom put it, "an old dinosaur learning new ways"?

[Image via John Rainford/FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: bookz, business blitz, harvey weinstein, jay-z, legal matters, lisa bloom, paramount network, rest in power: the trayvon martin story, spike tv, suspicion nation: the inside story of the trayvon martin injustice, the weinstein company, tv news