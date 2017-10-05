Harvey Weinstein Lawyers Up In Anticipation Of Potentially Damaging Stories Brewing At The Times & New Yorker!

Is one Hollywood's biggest producers about to take a big hit?

Harvey Weinstein has called on an army of attorneys and crisis managers over the past few weeks in anticipation of The New York Times publishing an upcoming story on his personal behavior.

Multiple sources familiar with the behind-the-scenes battle told The Hollywood Reporter that the Times has been calling dozens of current and former employees and associates of the executive as far back to his days running Miramax over two decades ago.

The research team is also said to have obtained internal HR documents during the investigation — though it's unclear just what the publication is planning to report.

Given Weinstein's unusually significant lawyering up, however, it's save to assume the story isn't a glowing review of Wind River, especially since the Times isn't the only media outlet currently assembling a piece on the mogul.

NBC News correspondent Ronan Farrow has also been digging into the exec's past for the last year, and is reportedly working with The New Yorker on a "lengthy" story.

Being no stranger to litigation, the owner of The Weinstein Company offered a cheeky response to the brewing media battle, telling THR:

"The story sounds so good, I want to buy the movie rights."

Sounds pretty brazen for someone who just hired several crisis PR consultants.

The 65-year-old mega-producer is known to be a polarizing figure in Hollywood. The master movie maker's behavior towards employees has been described as controlling and even borders on bullying.

But surely these publications have something more damaging than accounts of Weinstein yelling at a few assistants over the years?

Well, it looks like we'll have to wait to find out. A rep The New Yorker simply teased:

"We don't comment on pieces we haven't published."

Looks like we're in for one heck of an Oscars season, folks!

