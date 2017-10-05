Wait, Did Harvey Weinstein Totally Make Up A JAY-Z Quote In His Sexual Harassment Apology?

What's going on here, Harvey Weinstein!?

On Thursday, The New York Times published an expose detailing decades of sexual harassment claims against the Hollywood mega-producer.

The report, which included allegations from Ashley Judd and details of a court settlement with Rose McGowan, prompted a statement from Weinstein himself.

In response, The Weinstein Company founder made it clear he was super sorry for his past indiscretions. And to prove it, he quoted what he claimed was a lyric from JAY-Z's 4:44 that referenced the rapper taking the blame for cheating on Beyoncé.

Critics like Lena Dunham and Amber Tamblyn slammed the filmmaker for his sloppy apology, especially the part where he compared an extramarital affair to decades of alleged sexual harassment.

But here's the real kicker: Weinstein seems to have used a made up quote! He wrote:

"Jay Z wrote in 4:44 ‘I'm not the man I thought I was and I better be that man for my children.' The same is true for me."

There's only one passage in the song — let alone the entire 4:44 album — that resembles that line. It reads:

"And if my children knew/I don't even know what I would do/If they ain't look at me the same/I would prob'ly die with all the shame"

So, either he has a special version of the album, or he didn't take the time to double check the quote used as the meat of his apology.

It also doesn't help that Weinstein happens to currently be in business with HOVA, along with his attorney Lisa Bloom, in the production of an upcoming docu-series.

