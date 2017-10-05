Home Videos Photos Shop
Harvey Weinstein To Sue The New York Times Over Bombshell Exposé!

10/05/2017 4:16 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooFilm FlickersLegal MattersBusted!Controversy

Harvey Weinstein is taking action.

Harvey Weinstein has responded to The New York Times' exposé painting him as a culprit of sexual harassment by announcing plans to sue the paper!

As we previously reported, the publication aimed to expose the 65-year-old for "decades of sexual harassment," which has led him to reaching "at least eight settlements with women."

The famed producer's attorney Charles Harder announced the lawsuit not long after on Thursday, adding proceeds from the case will be donated to women's organizations.

The statement from Harvey's lawyer read:

"The New York Times published today a story that is saturated with false and defamatory statements about Harvey Weinstein. It relies on mostly hearsay accounts and a faulty report, apparently stolen from an employee personnel file, which has been debunked by 9 different eyewitnesses. We sent the Times the facts and evidence, but they ignored it and rushed to publish. We are preparing the lawsuit now. All proceeds will be donated to women's organizations."

In case you didn't know, Charles is the same lawyer who represented Hulk Hogan in the sex tape case, leading to the downfall of Gawker.

Sounds like Harvey means business, as it's being reported he's asking for $50 million.

[Image via Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/WENN.]

