Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Sex & The City Miley Demi Lovato Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Oops!, Legal Matters, Busted!, Business Blitz, Iggy Azalea, Lifestyle >> Iggy Azalea Sued By American Express Over Her Fancy Spending!

Iggy Azalea Sued By American Express Over Her Fancy Spending!

10/05/2017 3:09 PM ET | Filed under: Oops!Legal MattersBusted!Business BlitzIggy AzaleaLifestyle

iggy azalea sued by American Express

Iggy Azalea needs to cool it with her Fancy lifestyle.

Why?? Well, according to reports, the Australian-born rapper has been sued by American Express for having a hefty unpaid balance. Oh noooooo!

Related: Iggy Denies Getting Butt Implants

Per documents obtained by TMZ, the financial company is taking Iggy to court over a $300,000 statement. Apparently, the A-lister's bill is $250,000 OVER her preset limit. Oof.

It's said that Amex is hoping to get back the FULL amount — plus legal fees. Hopefully, Iggy can scramble up enough cash to put this financial mess to rest!!

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Celebrity Hot Spots Around The World!
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Celebs Who've Gone On Hiatus!
The Biggest Kardashian/Jenner Business Fails!
Blac Chyna Vs. Rob Kardashian: Their Most Turbulent Moments!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Exposed: Harvey Weinstein's 'Decades Of Harassment' Confirmed By Ashley Judd — & The Indie Movie Mogul Himself!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Netflix Raises U.S. Subscription Prices for New and Existing Customers
See All Comments