Iggy Azalea Sued By American Express Over Her Fancy Spending!

Iggy Azalea needs to cool it with her Fancy lifestyle.

Why?? Well, according to reports, the Australian-born rapper has been sued by American Express for having a hefty unpaid balance. Oh noooooo!

Per documents obtained by TMZ, the financial company is taking Iggy to court over a $300,000 statement. Apparently, the A-lister's bill is $250,000 OVER her preset limit. Oof.

It's said that Amex is hoping to get back the FULL amount — plus legal fees. Hopefully, Iggy can scramble up enough cash to put this financial mess to rest!!

