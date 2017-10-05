BIG MISTAKE! HUGE! Watch Julia Roberts Act Out Her Entire Filmography In Less Than 10 Minutes!

Home Videos Photos Shop
10/05/2017 2:33 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsJulia RobertsFilm FlickersLate Night TVNostalgiaJames Corden

YASSS!

If you haven't seen the madcap late night bit that is Roll Call, watch as James Corden takes you through an actor's entire filmography in just a matter of minutes.

The latest movie star to act out her own work beside the delightful Brit? Julia Roberts!

Video: James Corden Tries To Convince Channing Tatum He's Magic Mike Material!

We didn't realize how tough this would be until we remembered she's been in a GAZILLION movies!

Ch-ch-check out the video (above) to watch James and Julia jump through Notting Hill, Steel Magnolias, Erin Brockovich, My Best Friend's Wedding, Flatliners, and of course, Pretty Woman.

