Kelly Ripa Allegedly Ordered Ryan Seacrest To Cancel His GMA Appearance Amid Her Estrangement With Michael Strahan!

10/05/2017 8:55 AM ET

Looks like Kelly Ripa's still PISSED at Michael Strahan!

As you surely know, the former Live! cohosts had a falling out when Strahan jumped ship to join Good Morning America. At the time, it was believed that Ripa had been blindsided by the news. So it's not surprising to learn that the blonde TV personality reportedly sabotaged Ryan Seacrest's scheduled Wednesday appearance on the ABC morning show.

According to Page Six, Miz Ripa demanded that her (current) Live! cohost cancel his appearance on GMA at the very last minute. Seacrest was slated to appear on the program to promote American Idol alongside judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

A source dished to the tabloid:

"Ryan was scheduled to be on Wednesday's show well in advance. He's been on the show rundown for a week. Then yesterday, or maybe even as late as last night, Kelly threw a shit fit and told him he couldn't do GMA, so he pulled his appearance."

Oh snap!! Apparently, Ryan did as Kelly asked as he did NOT want to deal with her wrath. Another insider added:

"It's very clear that Ryan wants to stay on her good side. She's an executive producer on the show, so she has a lot of pull. It's fair to say she has a lot of influence over him. He joined her show. It sounds like she still feels threatened."

Eek. Although, to be fair, Michael's departure was not handled well — so we understand why Kelly is still bitter.

As for her bad blood with the 45-year-old, the first tipster relayed:

"There's still bad blood with Kelly and Strahan, and she doesn't want history to repeat itself and Ryan to be lured to GMA too."

We mean, it sounds a LITTLE paranoid, BUT crazier things have happened. Hopefully, for Kelly's peace of mind, Ryan stays on Live! for a long time!

