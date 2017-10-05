Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Sex & The City Miley Demi Lovato Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Kylie Minogue, Photoshop Awardz, Instagram, Buttz, Controversy >> Kylie Minogue Accused Of A Major Photoshop Fail With THIS Sexy Pic!

Kylie Minogue Accused Of A Major Photoshop Fail With THIS Sexy Pic!

10/05/2017 11:29 AM ET | Filed under: Kylie MinoguePhotoshop AwardzInstagramButtzControversy

Uh oh! Kylie Minogue is getting called out!

Kylie Minogue is coming under fire for her latest Instagram snap!

On Wednesday, the singer posted a pic promoting her 2018 Kylie Calendar, but fans are accusing her of major Photoshop fail for retouching her booty!

Photos: Celeb Photoshop Fails!

Take a look at the controversial photo (below):

#Lovers, you can pre-order your 2018 #KylieCalendar now! ❤️📆 (link in bio)A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) on Oct 4, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

If you look at the wood post behind Kylie's butt, you can actually see the curve from where it was possibly retouched. Also, what looks like an arm of a chair is peeking next to her thigh, but the rest of the chair is somehow missing…

Yikes!!

Commenters called out the 49-year-old, with some writing:

lapapa_sincatsup: "Kylie, the cover's awful photoshop shows :/ please fix that"
justcallmestanley: "Hope the whole Calendar isn't Photoshopped 🙈🙈"
cccapturedmomentsss: "Photoshop.. what happen to the wall?"

Do U think she retouched her body??

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
Piers Morgan's Shittiest Criticisms!
MTV VMAs 2017: Celebrity Instagrams & Twitpics!
Kim Kardashian Needs Help With Instagram -- Check Out Her Latest Posts To See If You Agree!
Stars Who've Shared Their Skin Issues With The World!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: Jason Biggs & Jenny Mollen Welcome Baby Boy
Next story »
Harvey Weinstein Lawyers Up In Anticipation Of Potentially Damaging Stories Brewing At The Times & New Yorker!
See All Comments