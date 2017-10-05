Kylie Minogue Accused Of A Major Photoshop Fail With THIS Sexy Pic!

Kylie Minogue is coming under fire for her latest Instagram snap!

On Wednesday, the singer posted a pic promoting her 2018 Kylie Calendar, but fans are accusing her of major Photoshop fail for retouching her booty!

Take a look at the controversial photo (below):

#Lovers, you can pre-order your 2018 #KylieCalendar now! ❤️📆 (link in bio)A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) on Oct 4, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

If you look at the wood post behind Kylie's butt, you can actually see the curve from where it was possibly retouched. Also, what looks like an arm of a chair is peeking next to her thigh, but the rest of the chair is somehow missing…

Yikes!!

Commenters called out the 49-year-old, with some writing:

lapapa_sincatsup: "Kylie, the cover's awful photoshop shows :/ please fix that"

justcallmestanley: "Hope the whole Calendar isn't Photoshopped 🙈🙈"

cccapturedmomentsss: "Photoshop.. what happen to the wall?"

Do U think she retouched her body??

