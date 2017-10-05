Las Vegas Mass Shooter Booked TWO 'View' Hotel Rooms Overlooking Lollapalooza Months Before Massacre

The Route 91 Harvest Festival may not have been Stephen Paddock's initial target.

According to reports, the domestic terrorist might have originally set his sights on the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago. Apparently, the gunman booked two hotel rooms which overlooked the MASSIVE outdoor venue.

In case you were unaware, the major musical event takes place in early August and is held in Chicago's Grant Park. The outdoor venue allows for over 400,000 attendees to see big musical acts in just four days. Malia Obama even attended Lollapalooza this year.

Per TMZ, Paddock made reservations back in July for two rooms at the Blackstone Hotel — which is located directly across from the event's main stage. To make things more troubling, the hotel also overlooks the main entrance and exit where THOUSANDS of people come and go.

At first, Stephen made his first reservation for August 1 (two days before Lollapalooza's kickoff) and another for August 3. Both rooms had check out dates of August 6, which coincides with the end of the music festival. Reportedly, Paddock requested that both rooms be a "view room."

It's shocking to admit, but if Stephen had chosen Lollapalooza as his target, his victim count would've likely have been higher as the body of water located next to Grant Park would've made it impossible for attendees to flee.

Paddock had never stayed at the Blackstone Hotel prior to his reservation. Sources claim he was a no show for his hotel reservation.

