After Las Vegas Shooting, Gun Mod Supplier Suspends All Sales Of Controversial 'Bump Stocks'

We had no idea what a "bump stock" was a few days ago. And we should never have had to learn.

Essentially a bump stock is a rifle modification that makes a semi-automatic weapon fire with the speed of a fully automatic weapon. It's what the Las Vegas shooter used to kill 59 people and injure hundreds more attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday.

This gun modification is at the moment completely legal, or as Slide Fire, the company that originated the design, puts it, bump stocks are "controllable, safe, and ATF approved!"

Well, that may not be true much longer. The NRA, possibly in an effort to pass the blame from guns in general to this one specific technology, has come out with a rare statement in favor or MORE gun control, writing:

"The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations."

We have to note they also took the opportunity to give a very shady "Thanks, Obama" for old times' sake, writing:

"In Las Vegas, reports indicate that certain devices were used to modify the firearms involved. Despite the fact that the Obama administration approved the sale of bump fire stocks on at least two occasions, the National Rifle Association is calling on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE) to immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law."

Right. You know how those liberals hate gun safety regulations. Never mind that the NRA was paying off politicians all those years too…

However they want to play it politically, it's actually an important point. These modifications did make the weapons used in Las Vegas that much more dangerous.

Well, now The Blast noticed that Slide Fire has actually suspended their sales!

In a message on their website, they inform consumers that they have decided to "temporarily suspend taking new orders."

They may say it's to "provide the best service" for existing orders, but we highly doubt the timing is a coincidence.

Maybe they were overloaded with orders by gun enthusiasts who heard about their use in the Vegas attack and decided they needed to have that on their guns.

Maybe they were told to hold off until the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms has given their product another look.

Maybe they saw what their product was being used for and grew a conscience?

We'll have to wait and see.

