Honey Boo Boo's Sister Pumpkin Finds Out Her Baby's Gender And IMMEDIATELY Starts Talking Beauty Pageants! Watch!

Just two months ago, we found out the Pumpkin patch would be growing when Honey Boo Boo's big sister Lauryn Shannon, AKA Pumpkin, revealed she was pregnant.

Now in a special Entertainment Tonight preview of Mama June: From Not To Hot, the 17-year-old reality star is finding out the sex of her baby — in front of the cameras, naturally.

Ch-ch-check it out (above) or find out immediately (below)!

And it's…

A girl!

Pumpkin is ecstatic, though doesn't think Honey Boo Boo will be! She says:

"I think Alana's going to flip her shit because, you know, she's the baby girl of the family, and now she's not going to be no more."

Speaking of Alana, her pageant appearances on Toddlers & Tiaras are how the fam got famous in the first place. And Pumpkin already has some thoughts on keeping up that tradition:

"I don't think I'm gonna let the baby, you know, do pageants, because pageants are fucking expensive. And I'm already going to be buying fucking diapers. But, I mean, she is going to be pretty cuz look who made her. She might be in a pageant or two."

What do YOU think of Pumpkin raising another little pageant contestant?

