Execs Are PISSED Megyn Kelly Is Making More Than NBC Vets For Her Flimsy Talk Show! See Why She's Being Called A '$100 Million Mistake'!

Megyn Kelly knows the art of the deal.

Earlier this year, it was rumored that the former Fox News anchor was being paid $18 million for her new daytime gig at NBC.

But now the host's real salary has reportedly been leaked by DailyMailTV, and network executives are apparently furious over the "obscene" paycheck Kelly is getting for her not-so-hot Today show hour!

According to employees who were not involved in her hiring, Kelly is raking in a healthy $69 million over the next three years for her role at NBC.

That staggering figure — $23 million a year — has senior execs feeling particularly salty because it surpasses the salaries of the network's veteran stars. One high-ranking official said:

"This is insane! How on earth can they justify paying her $69 million for three years? It's obscene and a giant slap in the face to all of NBC's established stars."

Those established stars include Jimmy Fallon, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Kathie Lee Gifford, and Hoda Kotb — who are all reportedly making less than Kelly, or as the source puts it, NBC's "$100 million mistake." Ouch!

Kelly's multi-million dollar deal is even apparently a low blow to network legend Matt Lauer, who has busted his ass for decades to work up to a $25 million salary. The executive added:

"Megyn's salary should be nowhere near Matt's. He's been at NBC for 23 years now and has captained the ship through good times and bad times. He's worked very hard to deserve that salary. Yet it's an even bigger insult for Jimmy, Savannah, Hoda, Al, Lester [Holt] and Kathie Lee who have all been great team players and have held their own and grown their audience for many years. Each of them should have their agents call NBC and demand huge increases to their salaries."

Kelly's show has been off to a rough start with dwindling ratings, uncomfortable celebrity interviews, and an overall identity crisis of what it wants to be — yet the network has publicly voiced nothing but support.

What bugs the staffers most, however, is how Kelly made it seem like she was taking a pay cut by leaving Fox News — where she was reported to be receiving a $25 million salary — when, in reality, she's making top peacock dollar:

"What's most annoying is that Megyn's team and NBC proactively leaked that her salary sat in the range of $12 – $17 million when they knew this wasn't the case. Think about it – Fox News offered her $25 million a year for four years. There's no way anyone would walk away from that type of money. By taking $23 million a year – she can argue that she took a pay cut and that is what her team has been leaking, even though they knew the money she was earning was like a Powerball win every year for three years."

Looks like she's sitting pretty… for now!

