Miley Cyrus Transforms Into Dolly Parton For The Tonight Show Before Breaking Down In Tears With Hillary Clinton!

Miley Cyrus returned to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday for her third night, providing more musical entertainment for the audience!

Not only did she perform These Boots Are Made For Walkin', but she actually transformed into her godmother Dolly Parton with a blonde wig and busty dress for a rendition of the country singer's hit Islands in the Stream!

Jimmy even got into it, adding facial hair for that classic Kenny Rodgers look!

Video: Miley Sings The Climb For The First Time In Six Years!

We think Dolly would be so proud!!

The night took a more touching turn though as the 24-year-old penned Hillary Clinton, who was also a guest on the show, a beautiful thank you letter during Jimmy's "Thank You" card segment.

Joining seven of his female staff writers, Jasmine Pierce, Taryn Englehart, Albertina Rizzo, Jo Firestone, Becky Krause, Caroline Eppright, and Marina Cockenberg, it was an emotional — but still funny — part of the show as they gave thanks to the former presidential candidate.

It's okay to cry, y'all! Miley did!

Watch all these moments (below), and be sure to let us know what U think of Cryus' appearance!

[Image via NBC & FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: dolly parton, hillary clinton, jimmy fallon, late night tv, miley cyrus, music minute, the tonight show starring jimmy fallon