Here's Why Miley Cyrus Will Not Be Going On Tour!

Miley Cyrus may not have human babies, but it's no secret the 24-year-old loves her pets probably more than life itself. In fact, in a new interview with Howard Stern, the Malibu singer revealed she will not be going on tour promoting her Younger Now album because of her two little piggies.

She explained:

"Literally the only reason I'm not touring is because of those fucking pigs. That's how much I love those pigs."

Here's what else we learned from the in-depth interview on the SiriusXM show.

– The Tennessee native admitted she's not in the business for the fame. She said:

"My priorities are different, I think, are different than these artists that go and push play. Or these artists that just want to get their picture taken somewhere. If someone just wants to listen to my music and listen to my lyrics, that's enough for me. I really don't care. Fame comes with being able to have your albums be heard. It really helps that I have this amazing platform and I have so many fans. But, I would do it with the mask on and that no one would know it was me. I never care about that, or that attention or that fame. I cannot help but write songs."

– Miz Cyrus is eight months sober from weed:

"This record means so much to me and I want to be able to tell people what I feel about the record in a non-stoned way."

– Miley called her 2013 VMAs performance the best thing to ever happen to her:

"I didn't like it because I thought I had done something that was gonna make everyone talk about me. That's not why I liked it. The reason why that's the best thing that's ever happened to me in my life is that's when I realized my power. I brought a young homeless teen [the next year] because I realized my fucking power there."

– She's cool with Wrecking Ball being around forever:

"Swinging around naked in the middle of a bunch of rubble licking a sledge hammer—that's forever. That's not going anywhere."

– Cyrus wrote her hit single about Liam Hemsworth, Malibu, in the car while on the way to The Voice.

– Speaking of her fiancé, the actress revealed she has her "little spies" on set, but she trusts Liam when he has hot costars.

– Miley now lives in the same house she recorded her first studio album in — which Liam accidentally bought when the two broke up several years ago. Apparently, the owner moved all of the plaques and mementos of the recording during the initial tour so Liam wouldn't see:

"He went to move in and was like,'Fuck. I cant get away. This bitch is all over my house.'"

– Miley got kicked out of school for teaching her classmates how to French kiss.

– Billy Ray Cyrus originally named his daughter Destiny Hope Cyrus because it was her "destiny to bring hope to the world." It wasn't until later her name changed because Billy Ray would say, "She's smiling, she's 'miling, she's Miley."

To listen to the full interview, click HERE!

