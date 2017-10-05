Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Sex & The City Miley Demi Lovato Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Celebrity Feuds, Kim Zolciak, Real Housewives, NeNe Leakes, Crazzzzy, Bugs, Reality TV, Kylie Jenner, Instagram, Snapchat >> NeNe Leakes Calls Kim Zolciak & Daugher Brielle Biermann 'Racists' After Roach Video Surfaces!

NeNe Leakes Calls Kim Zolciak & Daugher Brielle Biermann 'Racists' After Roach Video Surfaces!

10/05/2017 10:25 PM ET | Filed under: Celebrity FeudsKim ZolciakReal HousewivesNeNe LeakesCrazzzzyBugsReality TVKylie JennerInstagramSnapchat

no title

Real Housewives + roaches = reality TV gold!

On Thursday, NeNe Leakes responded to a post on the Instagram fan account @therealhousewivesofatlanta where she calls Kim Zolciak and her daughter Brielle Biermann "racists" after Brielle posted something "disrespectful" on social media at her house.

Related: Kenya Must Choose Between RHOA & Her Husband?

As seen here:

no title

It turns out Miz Leakes is referring to a Snapchat video Brielle shot at NeNe's bathroom where one can see bugs on the floor. NeNe later posted the clip on her page:

A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Oct 5, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

But how did the drama unfold?

According to lovebscott.com, the clip was shot a couple of months ago at NeNe's "Girls and Gays" white party at her house. Contrary to what NeNe said (above), the source said Kim was invited, but Brielle was not, though she showed up anyway.

At the party, the Don't Be Tardy star reportedly complained about the amount of insects at NeNe's house, and Kim even squashed a bug on her white couch.

If that wasn't bad enough, Kim told NeNe she saw her Rolls-Royce parked in a handicapped spot while out shopping.

After the white party, there was more drama between Kim and NeNe when Brielle's mother was disinvited to the cast trip to Barcelona after she wanted to bring husband Kroy Biermann.

During the vacation, the RHOA girls called Kim, and while it's unclear what was said, Kim got extremely mad at NeNe. That's when she retaliated and sent the roach video to cast member Shereé Whitfield!

After the video began circulating, NeNe publicly attacked Brielle, calling her a Kylie Jenner-wannabe. She wrote on Insta:

"@briellebiermann We don't have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky pussy! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start fucking wit me and mine! Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake ass because you will never be @kylejenner Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn't even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous#KKK #thirsty you better run yo ass back to a child's place #youwannaactgrown?"

After NeNe's vicious attack, Kim went on Insta and claimed she and Brielle never tried to humiliate the Fashion Police star. The 39-year-old says the video is actually two separate Snaps. In the first one, Brielle posted and then deleted it. In the second part where you see the bugs, Kim says Brielle sent it to her and NO ONE else.

First off that video is a combination of 2 videos! I COMBINED THEM! Brielle posted the first video on snap unaware of the large bug in front of her when she was kneeling down .. until her DM's blew up! She removed the video immediately!! I was filming as an INVITED guest at @neneleakes for RHOA!! Brielle was invited as well! Brielle went to the bathroom and saw several bugs and had sent ME the video on snap and NO ONE ELSE!!! We ARE filming a show, remember that, (RHOA) and Nene released this video herself! No one has EVER seen this video but RHOA! Nobody would have ever seen this video! Nene has said and done some things that are absolutely disgusting, however I will take the high road as you will see it on the show soon enough, but you WILL NOT make it seem as though my daughter did ANYTHING wrong! She never posted this video nor would she! As you see here I myself was not willing to send the video just for ratings for RHOA. END OF STORYA post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Oct 5, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

Additionally, Zolciak DENIES Leakes' claim that she and her family are racist.

Brielle also cleared up reports when she responded to a fan who accused her of calling Black people "roaches."

no title

You can bet season 10 of RHOA is going to be packed full of drama!

[Image via RWong/Patricia Schlein/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
The Real Housewives' Wildest & Most Embarrassing Sex Tales!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Sex And The City's Evan Handler AKA Harry Calls BS On Kim Cattrall's Interview With Piers Morgan!
Next story »
Harvey Weinstein Gives First Interview Since Times Exposé: 'They Told Me Lies'
See All Comments