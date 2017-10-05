NeNe Leakes Calls Kim Zolciak & Daugher Brielle Biermann 'Racists' After Roach Video Surfaces!

Real Housewives + roaches = reality TV gold!

On Thursday, NeNe Leakes responded to a post on the Instagram fan account @therealhousewivesofatlanta where she calls Kim Zolciak and her daughter Brielle Biermann "racists" after Brielle posted something "disrespectful" on social media at her house.

As seen here:

It turns out Miz Leakes is referring to a Snapchat video Brielle shot at NeNe's bathroom where one can see bugs on the floor. NeNe later posted the clip on her page:

But how did the drama unfold?

According to lovebscott.com, the clip was shot a couple of months ago at NeNe's "Girls and Gays" white party at her house. Contrary to what NeNe said (above), the source said Kim was invited, but Brielle was not, though she showed up anyway.

At the party, the Don't Be Tardy star reportedly complained about the amount of insects at NeNe's house, and Kim even squashed a bug on her white couch.

If that wasn't bad enough, Kim told NeNe she saw her Rolls-Royce parked in a handicapped spot while out shopping.

After the white party, there was more drama between Kim and NeNe when Brielle's mother was disinvited to the cast trip to Barcelona after she wanted to bring husband Kroy Biermann.

During the vacation, the RHOA girls called Kim, and while it's unclear what was said, Kim got extremely mad at NeNe. That's when she retaliated and sent the roach video to cast member Shereé Whitfield!

After the video began circulating, NeNe publicly attacked Brielle, calling her a Kylie Jenner-wannabe. She wrote on Insta:

"@briellebiermann We don't have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky pussy! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start fucking wit me and mine! Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake ass because you will never be @kylejenner Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn't even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous#KKK #thirsty you better run yo ass back to a child's place #youwannaactgrown?"

After NeNe's vicious attack, Kim went on Insta and claimed she and Brielle never tried to humiliate the Fashion Police star. The 39-year-old says the video is actually two separate Snaps. In the first one, Brielle posted and then deleted it. In the second part where you see the bugs, Kim says Brielle sent it to her and NO ONE else.

Additionally, Zolciak DENIES Leakes' claim that she and her family are racist.

At this point I almost feel sad for you @neneleakes I had hoped for many yrs you would have seen the bigger picture but it's evident you haven't, I will continue to pray for you.

Brielle also cleared up reports when she responded to a fan who accused her of calling Black people "roaches."

You can bet season 10 of RHOA is going to be packed full of drama!

