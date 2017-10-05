Home Videos Photos Shop
Pink Says Dr. Luke Is 'Not A Good Person' When Commenting On Kesha's Legal Drama With The Producer

10/05/2017 5:44 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteCelebrity FeudsPinkKeshaShade

Pink

Snap, snap.

Although Pink didn't discuss the details regarding Kesha's legal battle with Dr. Luke, the momma-of-two didn't hold back her opinion when discussing the controversial producer with The New York Times.

When asked about the lawsuit, the Beautiful Trauma singer responded bluntly:

"I don't know what happened, but I know that regardless of whether or not Dr. Luke did that, this is his karma and he earned it because he's not a good person."

Pink doesn't have any sympathy for Luke:

"I have told him that to his face and I do not work with him. He doesn't do good business, he's not a kind person, he doesn't do the right thing when given ample opportunities to do so, and I don't really feel that bad for him."

Yikes!

