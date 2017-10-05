Pink Announces Beautiful Trauma Tour, Drops New Song & Teaser For Apple Documentary!

Raise Your Glass, Pink is going back on tour!!

The What About Us singer announced Thursday she would be kicking off her Beautiful Trauma tour on March 1!

Starting in Phoenix, her North America set of concerts will come to a close June 2 in Los Angeles, and fans will be able to pick up tickets as early as Tuesday, October 10!

Related: Pink Has To Pick Between Katy Perry & Taylor Swift!

The 38-year-old also blessed fans by dropping a new track from her Beautiful Trauma album, Whatever You Want, in addition to teasing a new documentary in partnership with Apple Music.

She's about to slay her comeback!!

Take a glimpse at the teaser for her upcoming documentary, and listen to her new song, which is already available for listening on iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, and Amazon (below):

I made a thing with @AppleMusic! It’s a documentary about #BeautifulTrauma – Check out this trailer pic.twitter.com/NfQeRwG7Sa

— P!nk (@Pink) October 5, 2017

P.S. If you plan on picking up Pink tickets, you'll find them Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 10 A.M. your local time for American Express card holders or on Friday, October 13 for the general public.

[Image via Media Punch.]

Tags: beautiful trauma, music minute, new music, pink, tour, whatever you want