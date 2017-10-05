The ULTIMATE Royal Family Quiz!

Do you consider yourself an Anglophile??

If you answered, "Oh, fuck yes," then we have the perfect quiz for you. Amid Prince William and Kate Middleton's big baby news and Prince Philip's retirement from public life, we thought it was the perfect time to test everyone on their royal family knowledge.

Hey, you said you were an expert!! LOLz!

Be sure to test your knowledge on Queen Elizabeth & Co. (below)!!

Tags: anglophilia, kate middleton, play with perez, prince philip, prince william, queen elizabeth, royals royce