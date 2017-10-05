Teresa Giudice Confesses She's Considering A Big Move To Kentucky To Restart!

Teresa Giudice has plans to move away from New Jersey, and possibly even from the Real Housewives!!

In her newly-released memoir, Standing Strong, the reality TV starlet confessed she's considered picking up her life and moving away from it all.

And since writing her book, it sounds like she hasn't changed her mind at all!

Teresa initially wrote:

"I often think to myself, maybe we should move and start over. I fantasize about what life would be like if we picked up and relocated to a place like Kentucky and started from scratch. What if I was no longer Teresa Giudice, reality television star from New Jersey, and I became Teresa Smith, real estate agent from Louisville or Lexington? What would my new house look like? What would my new friends look like? Where would I get my hair done? Are there any good Italian restaurants in Kentucky? Would the paparazzi come looking for me? Would I be happy?"

Echoing the thoughts, in an interview with DailyMailTV's Jesse Palmer on Wednesday, the RHONJ starlet admitted:

"Why not? I'm not gonna live in Jersey forever. 'It's hard to predict the future but when you are in the public eye and everyone judges you, some times you want to get away from it all and be treated like a normal person."

Can anyone picture the momma-of-four in Kentucky??

But maybe that's just what this family needs!

Teresa also revealed in her interview how she's upset with her husband, Joe Giudice, but was able to vent out her frustrations in her book:

"I was upset with my husband because he got us into this predicament and I felt like I lost time with my mom. I feel like this book was therapeutic, to get it all out."

You may remember Teresa's mom Antonia Gorga passed away in March.

It sounds like the 45-year-old is still struggling to come to terms with a few things, but the loss of a parent is an especially rough one.

Hopefully this Giudice will find peace, whether in NJ or elsewhere!

[Image via Media Punch.]

