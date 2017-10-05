ICYMI: YouTube Prankster Logan Paul Tells Jimmy Kimmel About The Prank That Made Him Lose 15% Of His Testicle

Been looking for a reason to like Logan Paul? We can't really help you there.

But we'll give him this — the YouTube prankster is very committed to his craft!

The 22-year-old — who, for those who don't know, is internet famous for essentially being a human can of Red Bull — stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday to talk about all the foolish stunts he pulls to create viral videos.

During the "yo"-filled chat, Paul recounted his dumb and dangerous missions wrestling alligators and 800-lb bears — beastly battles he would have been fine dying in because he's pretty sure his death "would go viral."

But not all of Paul's stunts are success stories. In fact, one prank involving dressing up his friend Dwarf Mamba as "Dwarfzilla" (we wish we were making this up) ended with a gnarly testicular injury — which, days later required the prankster to have 15% of his ball surgically removed!

Fear not, the incorrigible YouTuber is still as ballsy as ever… well, you know what we mean. Watch his cringe-worthy interview (below) — and the even more cringe-worthy prank gone wrong!

Wow. Johnny Knoxville would be proud!

