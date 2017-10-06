Aaron Carter Leaves Rehab After Just Two Weeks — Here's The Statement On His Decision

Aaron Carter is out of rehab early.

On Friday, it was revealed by The Blast that the singer has left the treatment facility after two weeks, which he admitted himself into so he could "improve his health and work on his overall wellness."

He was meant to be there for three months.

Aaron's rep Steve Honig shared:

"Aaron has left the facility where he has been working on his wellness. Several legal and personal matters arose that required his immediate and in-person attention. He is still very much committed to his wellness and will be continually working toward being the best person possible."

Just last month, the 29-year-old suffered a car crash, had three visits from police at his home in less than 24 hours, and allegedly threatened to harm his family.

This was all following the star's DUI arrest in July.

Maybe his choice to leave rehab had to do with implications from that??

Regardless, we hope Aaron can put his health first and return to rehab when he can.

[Image via Guillermo Proano/WENN.]

Tags: aaron carter, drugs, health, mental health, rehab