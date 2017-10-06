Audrina Patridge & Estranged Husband Corey Bohan Reach Agreement In Restraining Order Case

A month after Audrina Patridge filed a restraining order against husband Corey Bohan, the two reached an amicable agreement in court on Friday.

According to TMZ, their settlement laid out the terms on how they'll be interacting to coparent their one-year-old daughter, Kirra Max.

Additionally, the BMX pro will be moving out of the home they share together, with Audrina paying the $35K moving costs!

The two can now focus on their divorce, which as you may remember, the former reality TV star filed for after she made allegations of domestic abuse.

