Blac Chyna AND Rob Kardashian Sued For Bullying After Outing Her Ex As Gay!

Pilot Jones is circling around for another pass!

Blac Chyna's sorta kinda ex, who way back in September 2016 was rumored to be the real father of the unborn Dream rather than Rob Kardashian after a photo of them kissing was published.

At the time, when Chyna was still protective of Rob, she went on a social media rant against the Glee actor where she posted his email address and phone number, claimed he tried to extort her for $150K, and said the two never even had sex — because he was gay.

Nine months later, Pilot claimed Chyna's social media assault had led to harassment from their fans; he says he even attempted suicide over the anxiety of being outed. (He also says he's in fact bisexual.)

Now TMZ is reporting he's suing both Chyna AND Rob for defamation and cyberbullying, saying they painted him as an opportunist who had sold the kissing pic and essentially sicced their fans on him by releasing his info.

He says he received harassment immediately, including threatening statements like, "Today will be the last day of you walking bitch."

Pilot also says his self-esteem was ruined as was his relationship with his children.

Eesh!

The odd thing is, this is the first time Rob and Chyna have been on the same side of a legal drama for quite some time… Funny…

What do YOU think of Pilot's claims?

