Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Sex & The City Shakira Miley Cyrus Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Politik, Donald Trump, Scary!, Viral: News, Controversy >> Donald Trump Cryptically Says Meeting With Military Commanders Is 'The Calm Before The Storm' — Cue Panic!

Donald Trump Cryptically Says Meeting With Military Commanders Is 'The Calm Before The Storm' — Cue Panic!

10/06/2017 12:06 PM ET | Filed under: PolitikDonald TrumpScary!Viral: NewsControversy

Donald Trump

Okay, well this is unsettling.

Proving that he only cares about a good soundbite, Donald Trump mysteriously told reporters on Thursday that his meeting with military commanders was the "calm before the storm." And then gave absolutely NO explanation for the cryptic comment other than, "You'll find out."

Great. Can't wait.

Related: Jeff Sessions Calls For LESS Protection Against Transgender Discrimination

Watch the strange clip (below):

Yet again, he got people reacting online — ch-ch-check out the concerned responses (below)!!

Guess we'll just have to "find out"…….

[Image via NBC.]

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

31 Horror Movies You Can Stream On Netflix This October!
Greeting Cards With Real Donald Trump Quotes!
Piers Morgan's Shittiest Criticisms!
8 Things Trump Supporters Don't Know!
The Trump Administration -- As Game Of Thrones Characters!
Celebs Who've Dipped Their Toes In Politics
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: Jessica Williams joins 'Fantastic Beasts' sequel cast
Next story »
Sam Smith Releases New Single, Album Release Date, & 2018 Tour Details! We've Been Praying For This!
See All Comments