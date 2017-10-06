Donald Trump Cryptically Says Meeting With Military Commanders Is 'The Calm Before The Storm' — Cue Panic!

Okay, well this is unsettling.

Proving that he only cares about a good soundbite, Donald Trump mysteriously told reporters on Thursday that his meeting with military commanders was the "calm before the storm." And then gave absolutely NO explanation for the cryptic comment other than, "You'll find out."

Great. Can't wait.

Watch the strange clip (below):

Before a dinner with military leaders and their spouses, President Trump told reporters this was the "calm before the storm." pic.twitter.com/qulYqI5oB0

— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 6, 2017

Yet again, he got people reacting online — ch-ch-check out the concerned responses (below)!!

Pres Trump told press pool "it's the calm before the storm." Asked what storm, "you'll find out," he said mysteriously. pic.twitter.com/7s8yAQASvN

— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 5, 2017

We just had the largest mass murder in US modern history, people are dying in Puerto Rico, and Trump calls this the calm before the storm?

— Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 6, 2017

This ain't normal. Apply this to any other conversation and it's crazy. HUSBAND: it's the calm before the storm

WIFE: what storm?

HUSBAND: Oh, you'll find out https://t.co/5UxCStArf6

— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) October 6, 2017

Trump runs the country like The Apprentice, complete with a "calm before the storm" cliff hanger. It's Friday, so expect the storm today.

— Linda Clarke (@LindaMLC) October 6, 2017

America: "T.G.I…" Trump: "This is the calm before the storm." America: "…F!!!"

— J. Dice 🎲 (@jdice03) October 6, 2017

"Calm before the storm" is just the moron making crap up as he goes. You know, to get people to watch the next episode. #ImpeachTrump

— Sally Meyer Cummings (@scummings929) October 6, 2017

Using "calm before the storm" while surrounded by military leaders does not bode well pic.twitter.com/UcYmQenMGS

— K. Landgraf (@cheesybones) October 6, 2017

The calm before the storm was in Dec 2016, but thx for playing #ImpeachTrump https://t.co/kcN7TJOTIv

— Total Transparency™ (@totallynudegirl) October 6, 2017

He's done this countless times. He seems to think we are all part of his reality TV show…and scene#TrumpIsAFuckingMoron

— Leslie Kahn (@KneadALaugh) October 6, 2017

Calm?! I haven’t felt calm since this asshat got elected and won’t until he’s gone (and I don’t even live in the US). He’s a global menace.

— Bob Loblaw (@nofreakinname) October 6, 2017

Guess we'll just have to "find out"…….

