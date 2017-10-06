Donald Trump is coming for your birth control.

It's been almost exactly one year since Trump's pussy-grabbing Access Hollywood tapes leaked — and fast forward to Friday, POTUS has now rolled back a mandate requiring employer health care plans to pay for birth control.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the action will allow companies and nonprofit groups to exclude coverage for contraception if it has a religious or moral objection. The rule will go into effect immediately.

Related: Trump Says Meeting With Military Commanders Is 'The Calm Before The Storm'

There are so many problems with this — one being that "it is a huge loophole for any employer that does not want to provide birth control coverage to their employees," according to Georgetown University's Center on Health Insurance Reform professor Dania Palanker.

National Institute for Reproductive Health president Andrea Miller said in a statement:

"The roll back of the birth control mandate puts women's health and lives at the mercy of their employers, insurance companies and schools. Without access to the full range of contraceptive options, women cannot ever be truly independent or equal in the United States of America. In particular, people of color, low-income individuals, youth, immigrants, rural residents, and LGBTQ populations will be disproportionately impacted by this new federal restriction on reproductive health care."

Yup.

Ch-ch-check out the reactions to the latest Trump embarrassment (below):

Instead of abortion or birth control access, the GOP would prefer that all babies be carried to term, then gunned down with an assault rifle

— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) October 6, 2017

Every woman knows that birth control is HEALTH CARE. 99% of women use it at some point in their lives. @RealDonaldTrump: #HandsOffMyBC https://t.co/mdCRB23HTi

— Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) October 6, 2017

If men got pregnant they'd sell birth control pills in tubs at Costco.

— Bess Kalb (@bessbell) October 6, 2017

We can't go back to the days when women didn't have access to birth control because of income. We must keep fighting for women’s rights.

— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 6, 2017

BREAKING: We're suing the Trump administration to block new rules allowing employers to deny insurance coverage for birth control. pic.twitter.com/nDT9QE0n8y

— ACLU (@ACLU) October 6, 2017

This administration just rolled back birth control coverage for American women. In 2017. https://t.co/aLZLrpFOCg

— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 6, 2017

I wonder if the women who voted for Trump and Republicans ever thought they'd come for your birth control. #TheMoreYouKnow

— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) October 5, 2017

what if we tell the GOP that birth control is like a tiny little gun that protects our uterus

— Geraldine (@everywhereist) October 6, 2017

We live in a country where politicians try to make abortion rates go down by making it harder for women to get birth control.#handsoffmyBC

— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 6, 2017

THIS. This has nothing to do with religion. This is about eliminating access to birth control. period. #HandsOffMyBC https://t.co/KvfEvBt5LI

— Erica Sackin (@ericajanes) October 6, 2017

Reminder: birth control is not just for pregnancy prevention. It's prescribed for ovarian cysts & other medical problems. It's health care.

— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) October 6, 2017

Birth control is an important medicine for controlling bleeding, fibroids and hormonal imbalances. It's not just for controlling pregnancy. https://t.co/oUM7pphMbK

— Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) October 6, 2017

With all the issues in our country, incl PR and guns, Trump and Republicans choose to focus on abortion right and access to birth control. 🤔

— Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 6, 2017

Hands off, Donald.

Tags: controversy, donald trump, icky icky poo, legal matters, politik, social issues, viral: news