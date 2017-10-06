Foo Fighters Say Filming Carpool Karaoke Was Actually 'A Little Uncomfortable' — Find Out Why!

James Corden's Carpool Karaoke looks like the most fun thing to do on TV.

But for the Foo Fighters, maybe not so much…

In a new interview with NME, frontman Dave Grohl admitted filming the Late Late Show segment was actually "a little uncomfortable."

What? Why??

Well, a couple reasons. The first, as explained by guitarist Pat Smear – it was seven guys crammed into a car for a REALLY long time:

"By hour three in dude's car it got less fun. It kinda went on. When we stopped at Guitar Centre, that felt like we were done, but it was like ‘this is halfway.'"

We can't really blame Pat. He must have drawn the short straw to wind up crammed between two guys in the back.

And because of TV continuity, you just have to keep that same seat. For three hours. Ick.

Dave wanted to point out the awkwardness had nothing to do with James, who he thinks is a fun guy and a total music lover:

"Oh he definitely is. And he's a very nice guy. But y'know, I don't mind singing my own songs at Glastonbury or The O2 but if I had to sing you a song right now I'd be too embarrassed."

So he just wasn't into singing along to his own songs? We get that.

Smear said "singing other people's songs would have been easier." Grohl agreed, saying:

"I could do that all day. We did The Ramones, and Rick Astley, but they didn't use it. I don't know why."

They did perform Rick Astley live at Guitar Center.

Maybe it was a rights issue? We mean, it's not like The Ramones were there to say it was OK like the Foo Fighters were.

In any case, see if YOU can spot the uncomfortability on the band's part (below):

